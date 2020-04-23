Trouble seems to be following Jason Mitchell. The actor was arrested in Mississippi for felony drug and gun charges.

He was booked in Harrison County Jail and he’s facing four charges as per online records.

Mitchell, who came on the scene after his portrayal of Eazy E in Straight Outta Compton, is facing two charges for possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, plus two more felony charges for possession of a weapon by a felon.

The jail records indicate that Mitchell was caught with two grips including a Glock 19 pistol and a mini Draco AK47 semi-automatic pistol.

The 33-year-old was booted from The Chi after being accused of inappropriate behavior on set. Jason Mitchell went on The Breakfast Club claiming he didn’t even know what he was being accused of and was let go without being informed. Whatever he did cause his co-star, Tiffany Boone, to request to be released from her contract.

Mitchell’s camp has yet to publicly comment on the ordeal but hopefully, he can get it together.