Celebrities all over the world have been using their free time to release personal projects. Luckily for Lil Wayne fans, he is launching Young Money Radio on Apple TV on Friday.

“THIS Friday, 7pm EST, yours truly will be hosting the VERY FIRST episode of YOUNG MONEY RADIO! I’ll have heavyweights calling in discussing sports, music, comedy, everything! We’ll do the first few minutes on IG Live and then jump over to @applemusic for the FULL broadcast!” Tunechi tweeted.

The first episode is hosted by Weezy himself and was originally recorded in 2017 and released on Dash Radio. Young Money Radio is set to stream on Instagram live during the beginning, then the episode will continue on Apple TV.

An official line up hasn’t been announced yet, but Lil Wayne has the star power to pull pretty much anybody he wants.

Advertisement

Which guests would you like to see on Young Money Radio?