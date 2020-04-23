McDonald’s is expressing their gratitude for essential workers with their Thank You Meals.

The mega fast-food franchise will offer free meals to health care employees, law enforcement, firefighters, and paramedics from April 22nd to May 5th, as per USA Today. The offer is available nationwide at drive-thru or pick up at participating restaurants.

The company said the meals will be served all day in a Happy Meal box “in the hopes of bringing a smile along with delicious food.”

“We have been inspired by the way our franchisees have been going above and beyond to support their local communities throughout this trying time,” said Joe Erlinger, president of McDonald’s USA. “I couldn’t be more proud of how our company, franchisees and supplier partners have come together to give back to those who are working tirelessly for our country. That is truly our McDonald’s system at its best.”

Erlinger took the time out to address the safety of the restaurant’s employees. “McDonald’s employees are the heart of the business, and their health and safety has been, and will continue to be, the company’s top priority. McDonald’s has implemented nearly 50 new safety measures to ensure the well-being of its employees, and is continuing to explore additional safety steps in accordance with guidance issued by local and national health authorities including the CDC.”

During the Saving Ourselves: A BET COVID-19 Relief Effort, McDonald’s made a $250,000 donation to United Way to help African American communities that are hard hit by the pandemic.