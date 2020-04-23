Tina Lawson is mourning the loss of one of her best friends, Sheila Campbell, who passed away due to COVID-19.

Ms. Tina posted an image of her and Sheila on Instagram with a message that remembers her late friend and also warns everyone to take the virus serious.

“I got the saddest news about my old roommate and one of my best friends Sheila Campbell,” she wrote. “She passed away yesterday! She was so beautiful so kind and a nurse. She was my maid of honor at my wedding And Beyonce was her flower girl at her wedding. Losing our healthcare workers who are fighting for our families and us is the saddest thing.”

“These are real people with real families Sheila has a beautiful daughter Courtney, who lost her precious mom. These healthcare workers are dying of this disease. Please take it seriously and stay home if you can. RIP Sheila”

