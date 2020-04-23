Slim Thug is fully recovered after battling with the coronavirus.

The rapper revealed he had a positive diagnosis months ago, and took to Instagram Wednesday afternoon to announce that he tested negative.

The Houston rapper posted a picture of his results dated from April 20th, 2020, and he’s now ‘rona free!

Slim revealed that he contracted the deadly respiratory virus even though he was following social distancing guidelines. “I got tested for Coronavirus yesterday and it came back positive. As careful as I’ve been, self-quarantine and staying home, I might’ve went to get something to eat or something or did some stuff like that,” he explained. “Simple stuff like that. Nothing crazy. Stayed in my truck. Had masks, gloves, everything on and my test came back positive.”

Even though he was having his own battle, Slim Thug helped out his community during the pandemic. He donated 1,000 bottles of hand sanitizer to Houston bus drivers. “I want our police officers and bus drivers to know that we appreciate their service during this tough time,” Slim said in a statement. “They have always been a huge part of keeping Houston going.”