SOURCE SPORTS: QB Joe Burrow Goes No. 1 in the NFL Draft To Cincinnati Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals have selected Joe Burrow as their next franchise quarterback.

On Thursday, via a virtual draft due to the current novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. However, when the Bengals selected the former LSU star with the first overall pick, the potential for the Bengals becomes very clear.

Burrow celebrated with his family in Athens County, Ohio. He wore a custom Nike shirt to honor his home county.

In 2019, Burrow completed an astounding 76.3% of his passes for 5,671 yards and 60 touchdowns.

Happy Joe Burrow Day everyone! — Cincy Jungle (@CincyJungle) April 23, 2020

This was the most ever by an FBS quarterback and gained Burrow Heisman trophy. In addition, he led LSU through an undefeated season. The Tigers won their first national championship since 2007 by beating Clemson.

Former Carolina Panthers quarterback, Cam Newton is the only quarterback since 1967 to be the top draft pick right after winning both the Heisman and the national championship. Newton achieved this at Auburn in 2011.

BREAKING: Joe Burrow will officially wear No. 9 for the Bengals (per @AdamSchefter) pic.twitter.com/Ov9DMQvSCr — Cincinnati 💔 (@CincyProblems) April 23, 2020

Now the question is, who will be the starter for the Bengals?

Veteran quarterback Andy Dalton is still there. He was selected in the second round of the 2011 draft and is now entering his final contract year.

The Bengals are not expected to have the space for Dalton’s $17.7 million hits against the salary cap. Burrow is Cincinnati’s presumed answer to the longest playoff drought in the NFL. The Bengals haven’t won a playoff game since the 1990 season.