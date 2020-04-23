It’s been rumored that Tiffany Haddish and Common were an item for a while, and we’ve gotten some more confirmation that this may indeed be a fact.

The comedian insisted that things were strictly platonic between them, however, an Instagram live session with Cedric the Entertainer had fans thinking otherwise. Tiffany and Common were quarantined together and if you ask the Girls Trip actress, he was just “keeping her company.”

Now the rumored couple appeared on a Bumble Bee ad together, seemingly going public with their relationship.

On their virtual date, Haddish and Common enjoyed dinner and a movie while social distancing. Tiffany even got some flowers delivered to her crib from her new boo.

Aside from entertaining us, they also donated meals from 2 Cents LA and D’s Original Take Out Grill in Los Angeles and Virtue Restaurant in Chicago to frontline workers. Additionally, they donated a combined total of $50,000 in grants via Bumble’s Community Grants Program to food services across the country, on top of the $1 million the dating app already pledged to small businesses.