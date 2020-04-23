Problems continue to mount for Chicago rapper Young Chop, who has been through a myriad of issues since the public beef with French Montana and 21 Savage among others.

Following the public back and forth between the artists, goons from Atlanta ordered the Chi-Town rapper and producer to get out of the city of Atlanta in 24 hours or he may suffer the ultimate consequence. Instead, Chop, whose real name is Tyree Pittman, has landed himself in jail on a probation violation this month after racking up several charges this month including reckless conduct and animal cruelty.

Chop is currently in the Gwinnett County Jail in the Atlanta area and gives an update on his situation and when that Kevin Gates track is due to hit the street.