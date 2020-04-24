2 Chainz plans to reopen his Escobar Restaurant in Georgia following Gov Brian Kemp’s decision to prematurely reopen, but he has a plan to protect the customer’s who choose to risk their lives to dine-in.

Tity Boi’s business partner and co-owner, Snoop Dillard, told TMZ that they plan to reopen both Escobar Restaurant and Tapas for dine-in starting on Monday.

The restaurants experienced a 95% sale decrease, and had to furlough around 80% of its staff since doing take-out only as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

The tabloid reports precautionary measures include disposable one-time use paper menus, temperature checks on the clock in, and masks and gloves for respective staff.

The state of Georgia is divided following Kemp’s decision to reopen its economy, but Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms is urging people to use their common sense and protect themselves.

2 Chainz is just trying to feed the people that work for him who were probably unemployed because of the pandemic, but it may come with a big risk.