A$AP Ferg has made the long list of celebrities who have placed their best foot forward during the COVID-19 pandemic. The “Shabba” rapper recently joined forces with one of Harlem’s most iconic Southern comfort food spots, Melba’s to provide meals for healthcare workers in Harlem.

According to PIX11, Ferg delivered hundreds of meals to healthcare workers at the Harlem Hospital Center earlier this week. On Wednesday, he shared a flick of himself with Melba Wilson, the owner of Melba’s, and a couple of employees of the notable restaurant gathered in front of Harlem Hospital.

“@melbasharlem and I Serving the Hero’s !!!,” Ferg pens in the caption.

The restaurant also shared the moment and even dropped a fun fact about the hospital. According to the post both A$AP Ferg and Melba were born at Harlem Hospital. Overall, Ferg’s stance as a Harlem native is well documented, especially with A$AP Mob honing prominence in the said New York City district.

“@asapferg supporting the Harlem Hospital Heros!⁣ 🙏🏽⁣ FUN FACT: FERG and I were both born in Harlem Hospital xoxo,” the caption reads.

The NYC Health and Hospitals expressed their gratitude on Instagram while showing appreciation for all healthcare workers at Harlem Hospital, with a video of A$AP Ferg also showing his appreciation.

“For all of the frontline workers, everybody risking their lives and the heroes, we’re providing food with Melba and we’re doing it for Harlem. We’re doing it for everybody.”

Hip-hop has shown to be true to the cause during the COVID-19 pandemic. YG donated $10,000 worth of personal protection equipment to families in need in Los Angeles with his nonprofit organization 4Hunnid Ways and Megan Thee Stallion teamed up with Amazon to donate money to an assisted living facility in Houston.