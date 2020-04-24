During these difficult times for the entire nation, the scourge of racism is an absolute abomination, but some racist opposition to Atlanta Mayor Keisha Bottoms and her stance on reopening Georgia has reared its ugly head.

Bottoms, who is in staunch opposition to Governor Brian Kemp’s decision to reopen the state and its non-essential businesses, received a racist text on Wednesday that read, “Ni**er just shut up and RE-OPEN ATLANTA!”

Although many Black businesses and other supporters are taking heed to Bottoms’ suggestion, many citizens of Georgia clearly disapprove.

Many people across America have been adamant about reopening businesses in their states because of the devastating economic effects the closures are having on their livelihood. Protests have erupted all over the country in places like Maryland, Michigan, Colorado, and Indiana, demanding local governments loosen or do away with stay-at-home orders altogether so that businesses can open again. Many of the protestors are defying the current social distancing and face protection guidelines set forth by their respective states, causing people to point out the white privilege afforded to the white protestors who are openly disobeying government mandates.

Meanwhile, Black people continue to be disproportionately dying from the novel coronavirus all across the country and while some state government have taken some initiative, national action on the issue is virtually non-existent.