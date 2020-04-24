Caffeine, a new kind of broadcast company focused on the creation and distribution of live, interactive content, is set to host the 25th anniversary of Mobb Deep’s classic album, The Infamous. The live stream is set to run on Saturday, April 25 at 4 pm PST/7 pm EST. That date is the exact one of the original album release 25 years ago.

The event, in media partnership with The Source, will be hosted by rapper and producer Havoc, one half of the legendary Mobb Deep. During the stream, havoc will celebrate and commemorate the album with friends and family, while re-releasing The infamous, digitally remasted by SONY CERTIFIED. The broadcast will be live from Havoc’s NYC apartment.

“When Prodigy and I started on The Infamous album, all we wanted to do is to make good music— give the world a glimpse of our lives — put out an audible image of Queensbridge so that people could hear what we see every day. I guess we were successful because 25 years later, many believe that this record is one of the greatest hip-hop records of all times. So to celebrate this occasion with Caffeine is not only exciting because it’s one of the best platforms for hip-hop and content streaming, but revolutionary. Their agreeing to work with a classic act like Mobb Deep and celebrate our legacy speaks to their commitment to bridging generations through technology in a way many have missed the boat. It is also bittersweet because I don’t have P next to me.” – Havoc

“Mobb Deep is a legendary hip-hop group and we are proud to partner with Havoc to honor both Prodigy and ‘The Infamous’,” said Caffeine founder and CEO Ben Keighran. “This event will give fans a chance to come online with Havoc and celebrate this album’s important legacy. Bringing fans together around a shared love of this music is always a good thing, but in this moment it’s more important than ever.”

“It is truly an honor that we celebrate the body of work created by Prodigy and Havoc with Mobb Deep’ album, The Infamous. We know that Prodigy would have been proud that even today, the songs remain classic and pure hip-hop. The authentic lyrics, rhyme flow and production continues to inspire hip -hop lovers worldwide. We salute Prodigy through his music and his legacy continues forever through his impact on the culture. We thank all of those who continue to support us and Mobb Deep.” – The Prodigy Estate

“The Source Magazine is pleased to celebrate the 25th Anniversary of The Infamous album by Mobb Deep. Our history with Mobb Deep goes back decades now, as they were one of the first acts to appear in our “Unsigned Hype” section in our magazine and we have continued to support them ever since. This album and its contribution to Hip Hop is legendary and timeless. It has to be one of the greatest pillars and building blocks in Hip Hop, period. We look forward to collaborating with Havoc, the Prodigy Estate, and Caffeine to bring you a memorable and first-class streaming experience.” – The Source

As a part of the stream, fans can ask questions in the chat, participate in Mobb Deep trivia and join Havoc through the album’s history and the impact on the culture. The stream will also feature surprise appearances, a preview of a Mobb Deep documentary, and a performance by Mobb Deep on tour, with a tribute to prodigy.

