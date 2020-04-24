Donald Trump has been making a lot of bizarre comments during his press briefings in regards to the coronavirus.

Trump made the obvious statement that “there are people dying that never died before” and it seems like he’s trying to make sure of it with his suggestion on how to kill the deadly respiratory virus.

“Supposing we hit the body with a tremendous ultra violet or just very powerful light,” he said, looking toward Bryan and Dr. Deborah Birx, a member of the White House coronavirus task force. “And I think you said that hasn’t been checked but you are going to test it.”

He added, “And then I said supposing you brought the light inside the body, which you could do either through the skin or in some other way. I think you said that you are going to test that, too. And then I saw the disinfectant, where knocks it out in one minute, and is there a way we could do something like that by injection inside or almost a cleaning. As you see it gets in the lungs, it does a tremendous number on the lungs, so it would be interesting to check that.”

Advertisement

Bryan added that injecting disinfectant to the lungs is impossible but we know Donnie doesn’t like to be wrong. “Maybe it works, maybe it doesn’t work,” he said.

Phil Rucker of The Washington Post served as the voice of the people during the briefing when he told Trump, “Respectfully, sir, you’re the president, and people tuning into the briefings, they want to get information and guidance and want to know what to do. They’re not looking for rumor.”

Trump responded, “Hey Phil. I’m the president, and you’re fake news. And know what I will say to you? I will say it to you very nicely because I know you well. I know the guy, I see what he writes. He is a total faker.”

But as previously mentioned, Donald Trump doesn’t like to be wrong so he added, “Are you ready? It is just a suggestion, from a brilliant lab by a very, very smart, perhaps brilliant man,” Trump said. “[Bryan] is talking about sun. He’s talking about heat, and you see the numbers. I’m just here to present talent. I am here to present ideas, because we want ideas to get rid of this thing. So if heat is good, if sunlight is good, that is a great thing as far as I am concerned.”

Trump’s silly comments prompted doctors and Lysol manufacturers and lawyers to warn that the disinfectant his highly toxic and shouldn’t be ingested. “My concern is that people will die. People will think this is a good idea,” Craig Spencer, director of global health in emergency medicine at New York-Presbyterian/Columbia University Medical Center, told The Washington Post. “This is not willy-nilly, off-the-cuff, maybe-this-will-work advice. This is dangerous.”

Lysol and Dettol manufacturer Reckitt Benckiser issued a statement Friday morning that “under no circumstance” should their product be used on the human body. “Due to recent speculation and social media activity,” they had “been asked whether internal administration of disinfectants may be appropriate for investigation or use as a treatment for coronavirus.”

“As a global leader in health and hygiene products, we must be clear that under no circumstance should our disinfectant products be administered into the human body (through injection, ingestion or any other route). As with all products, our disinfectant and hygiene products should only be used as intended and in line with usage guidelines. Please read the label and safety information,” the company shared Friday on its website.