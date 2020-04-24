“I’ll battle anybody you put me against,” Havoc said.

The latest “Verzuz” battle on IG LIVE between Babyface and Teddy Riley had almost half a million viewers at one time (almost shutting down Instagram), and it doesn’t seem that they’re stopping anytime soon. “Verzuz” battles have been the source of much entertainment during the lockdown, with Swizz Beats and Timbaland facing off to the delight of hip-hop fans everywhere. Now, the next round of head-to-head battles is already well underway.

“I just hit up Swizz, I sent him my list. Now I said, Swizz, I’ll battle anybody you put me against.” He said, ‘I bet.’ I said, ‘I’ll be waiting,’ and he said, ‘I’m going to do it ASAP.’ So look for that.”

Photo by Scott Roth/Invision/AP/Shutterstock (9709232ag) Rapper/producer Swizz Beatz HOT 97 Summer Jam 2018, East Rutherford, USA – 10 Jun 2018

When asked if he would challenge Alchemist, RZA, or even newer producers like Metro Boomin, he responded, “Yeah. Yeah! You could put me up against anybody and I’m not going to get destroyed. I believe that in my heart. I could definitely hang in there with the best of them. And yeah, I was going to say RZA but didn’t want to get beside myself, but I would take him on. I’m willing to lose just because.”

Fans are keeping their eyes peeled for an official battle any day now.