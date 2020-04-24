Juice WRLD’s family has released the first solo posthumous song from the late rapper, titled “Righteous.”

The release of the single comes with a letter posted on Instagram from Juice WRLD’s mother, Carmela Wallace, family and the Grade A team.

“Juice was a prolific artist who dedicated his life to making music. Choosing how to share his upcoming music with the world has been no easy feat. Honoring the love Juice felt for his fans while shining a light on his talents and his spirit are the most important parts of this process to us.

“Earlier this week, Juice’s mother, Carmela Wallace annoucned the establishment of the Live Free 999 Fund which will receive additional support via Grade A and Interscope records.”

You can see the full statement and hear the new release below.