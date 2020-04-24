Looks Like Khloe Kardashian might want that old thing back, well sort of.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and NBA baller, Tristan Thompson, are in talks of reuniting their family for the sake of their two-year-old daughter, True Thompson.

They’re even considering giving her a baby brother or sister according to Thursday night’s (April 14th) KUWTK episode. While speaking on co-parenting, Tristan dropped hints that he wanted to have more kids with his “ex.” “What happens if we have another girl? We’ll have to buy it all over again … Listen, I’m just saying, True does need a sibling.”

Of course Khloe didn’t shoot down the idea. “I might get some embryos and get a sibling. I might need to borrow some sperm or get some from you…we’ll figure that out later. That’s a whole other episode.” Her sister, Kendall Jenner, laughed at the ridiculousness of the entire thing, “I thought you, like, went to a bank and picked somebody.”

Khloe Kardashian has a complete change of energy in comparison to last season, which aired after she learned about his hook up with Kylie Jenner’s best friend, Jordyn Woods. Kardashian let it be known that she and her baby’s daddy are quarantined together.

Critics of the couple quickly reminded Khloe Kardashian that True already has a sibling. Tristan entered his relationship with Khloe while his ex, Jordan Craig, was still pregnant with their son Prince. Social media users also noted that it’s probably not a good idea and she has the resources to find a legit sperm donor instead of her “ex” who she’s clearly not over.

This Tristan sperm donor situation is a bad idea. #KUWTK pic.twitter.com/cPRvPW4Qej — HaitianSpice (pikliz)🇭🇹🇭🇹 (@ZoePoupe) April 24, 2020

So Khloe is thinking about using Tristan as a sperm donor…#KUWTK pic.twitter.com/TvGhflokV5 — JoAnn (@jOjORoxxX) April 24, 2020

I wasn't aware that we gave Tristan a recurring role this season. #KUWTK — North West (@norisblackbook) April 24, 2020

I like how Khloé snuck Tristan right back into the sperm donor bank like ….. #KUWTK pic.twitter.com/wsVy4QoEBm — Drea Dom (@dom_drea) April 24, 2020

So Khloe's sperm donor is gonna be Tristan..?!?! Am I the only one thinking wtf…?? Why don't they just get back together fs instead of pussyin about… — 🤘 R ∆ E – R ∆ E 🤘 (@QueenRaeRaeH) April 23, 2020

