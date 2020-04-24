Lil Baby is back for more, releasing his new song and video, “All In,” from the forthcoming deluxe edition of his My Turn album. The album was a number one debut and has not left the Top 5 of the Billboard 200 since its release.

“All In” teases the upcoming deluxe version of the massive hit album My Turn, which has over a billion global streams in just a few weeks, adding to Lil Baby’s massive career total of 13 billion+ global streams. Dropping on May 1, 2020, the deluxe will feature a total of six new original tracks.

The new deluxe edition of the album is available on May 1, but you can watch “All In” below.