Sony Music is commemorating the 25th anniversary of Mobb Deep’s The Infamous with a digital-only expanded edition of the groundbreaking East Coast rap masterpiece available online Friday, April 24. The Infamous – 25th Anniversary Expanded Edition includes bonus tracks “Shook Ones, Part I” (Original Version), and Infamous Sessions Mixes of “The Money (Version 2)” and “Lifestyles Of The Infamous,” now available digitally for the first time. A deluxe 12″ vinyl 25th-anniversary edition will be available later this year featuring the original album in its entirety and a variety of rare mixes, alternate takes and unreleased tracks recorded in 1994 during the making of the album.

Caffeine, a new broadcast company focused on the creation and distribution of live, interactive content, also just announced that it will host a celebration of the 25th anniversary in a special live stream on Saturday, April 25 at 4 pm PST/7 pm EST, the exact date of the album’s original release 25 years ago.

The event, in media partnership with The Source, will be hosted by Havoc, one half of the legendary Mobb Deep, who will celebrate and commemorate the album with his friends and fans. The broadcast will be streamed live from Havoc’s New York City apartment.

“When Prodigy and I started on The Infamous album, all we wanted to do is to make good music— give the world a glimpse of our lives — put out an audible image of Queensbridge so that people could hear what we see every day. I guess we were successful because 25 years later, many believe that this record is one of the greatest hip-hop records of all times. So to celebrate this occasion with Caffeine is not only exciting because it’s one of the best platforms for hip-hop and content streaming, but revolutionary. Their agreeing to work with a classic act like Mobb Deep and celebrate our legacy speaks to their commitment to bridging generations through technology in a way many have missed the boat. It is also bittersweet because I don’t have P next to me,” Havoc said.

Advertisement

During the anniversary stream, fans can ask questions in the chat, participate in Mobb Deep trivia, and join Havoc on a journey through the album’s history and impact it had on hip-hop culture. Havoc will invite collaborators and producers of The Infamous to share anecdotes about working on the album. Additionally, the stream will feature surprise appearances, a preview of the upcoming Mobb Deep documentary, a performance by Mobb Deep on tour, and a tribute to the late Prodigy.