The first round of the 2020 NFL draft has come and gone. The draft gave NFL fans a well-deserved break from the current situation we’re all dealing with, while for NFL executives it was a time to get their organization the needed help they felt their team needed. Here is a look at five of the best-valued picks from the first round.

1. Washington Redskins select Chase Young 2nd overall.

Young was by far the best player in this draft. Had it not been for a quarterback-needy team selecting first, Young would have and should have been the top player overall. Young is the readiest to play in the NFL from this draft class. He will give the Redskins a second elite pass rusher on the defensive end that will give the NFC East nightmares for years to come.

2. Dolphins select Tua Tagovailoa 5th overall

Advertisement

There’s a lot of smoke about teams being scared off by Tagovailoa’s’ health issues, and that makes sense. Miami wasn’t scared and they secured their future franchise quarterback. Before Joe Burrow’s breakout college season, Tagovailoa was going to be the number one pick in this draft class. With a good head coach and up and coming roster, Miami is showing the league how to build a team from the ground up.

3. Broncos select Jerry Jeudy 15th overall

The Broncos drafted the best wide receiver in the draft and they didn’t have to trade up for him. Jeudy is a perfect weapon, and he should improve the Denver offense immediately. The Broncos have a young group of playmakers that should give the Kansas City Chiefs some competition out in the AFC West.

4. Cowboys Select CeeDee Lamb 18th Overall

Lamb was widely viewed as the top receiver in a deep class, him landing in Dallas has now made an already potent offense just that much more lethal.

5. Buccaneers select Tristan Wirfs 13th overall

Tampa Bay won the NFL offseason with their moves and now they stole one of the best offensive tackles in the draft. Many had Wirfs going 4th to the New York Giants. Fortunately for the Bucs they benefited from a modest slide in the draft. Tom Brady should be excited. Now he has someone young and strong to protect his blindside.