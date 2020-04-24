In sports, there are always winners and losers. Obviously you play to win the game, but sometimes, especially when it comes to building a team, you can easily swing and miss. The NFL draft is the best time to build out your roster. Unfortunately, we have to ask what these teams and their general managers were thinking with these picks.

1. Green Bay Packers Select Jordan Love 26th overall

The Packers took an understandable risk at No. 26 by drafting a quarterback with the potential to develop into an above-average starter. The issue with the pick is that it does nothing to help Aaron Rodgers win in the short-term. The Packers made it to the NFC championship game in January. Rodgers needed another wide receiver, not a quarterback looking over his shoulders.

2. Atlanta Falcons Selected A.J. Terrell 16th overall

Many saw Terrell as an extreme reach at the 16th pick. He played on a great defense at Clemson, but was viewed by many as a second-rounder, at best. Terrell’s performance against LSU in his final game left a lot to be desired. Terrell got the speed to cover top-end receivers at the next level, but his inability to finish plays should be a major red flag for the Falcons coaching staff.

3. Las Vegas Raiders Select Damon Arnette 19th overall

The Raiders needed another corner on their roster, but the best corner left on the board was Jeff Gladney. Arnette was a projected second to third-round pick. The biggest issue with Arnette as a prospect is his lack of top-end speed. He’s good in short spaces, but he has a strong tendency to get lost when he’s forced to stay on receivers for a long time. Maybe the Raiders figured out Arnette will develop the work ethics of his father, Hall of Famer Chris Carter.

4. Seatle Seahawks select Jordyn Brooks 27th overall

Brooks was a highly productive player for Texas Tech, but viewed as 2nd or 3rd round pick by most NFL mock draft accounts. While the seahawks usually always nail their draft picks, other quality and ready defensive playmakers were still on the board like Patrick Queen that fell into the Baltimore Ravens’ lap.

5. Las Vegas Raiders select Henry Ruggs III 12th overall

The Raiders took Ruggs III out of Alabama the first wide receiver taken in the draft, passing on his Alabama teammate Jerry Jeudy and CeeDee Lamb of Oklahoma. Yes, the Raiders passed on the top two graded receivers on everyone’s draft board. While Ruggs III isn’t a scrub, you had other game-changers with better all-around play available to you. This pick at number 12 is the definition of a head-scratching pick.