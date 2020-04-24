Not by surprise, New Jersey is the hometown of many celebrities and with the COVID-19 pandemic at large, everyone is joining hands to ensure good health and safety for their communities. On Wednesday, SZA joined forces with an abundance of famous New Jersey natives including Tony Bennett and Chris Rock for Bruce Springsteen and Bon Jovi’s “Jersey 4 Jersey” benefit, Vulture reports.

The virtual effort was presented by the NJ Pandemic Relief fund where SZA performed a rendition of her song “20 Something” from the Grammy-nominated Ctrl. Introduced by Whoopi Goldberg, before delving into song, stationed right on her couch with a microphone, SZA introduced herself as a New Jersey native using her birth name, ultimately presenting herself as a formal resident.

“Hi. My name is Solana and I’m from Maplewood, New Jersey,” she said. SZA was accompanied by her producer Carter Lang, who is seen playing the guitar alongside her vocals. She added a twist towards to end of her song by personalizing it with a blessing in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

““Everybody safe at home / Everybody scared outside / Everybody all alone / God bless you,” she sang.

SZA has been active in helping the greater community get through the pandemic by simply manifesting therapeutic measures. Earlier this week, the “Love Galore” singer hopped on Instagram live with Lizzo to hold a virtual meditation session. SZA was seen with her Tibetan Singing Bowl, while the Grammy-award winner Lizzo played her flute and the two zoned out into their inner-selves with as SZA periodically serenaded.