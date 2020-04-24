Tekashi 6ix9ine was released from jail earlier than he was supposed to be but it wasn’t due to good behavior.

The “GUMMO” rapper was released early due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which he alleges plays a part in him not seeing his child since he came home. His baby’s mother, Sara Molina, has a different story.

TMZ reports that meanwhile she didn’t think he would change overnight she did hope he would reconnect with his daughter. Sources close to the rapper say that he isn’t being neglectful of his daughter Saraiyah but wants to make sure the coast is clear before they come into close contact.

Molina said she was happy after the “KIKA” rapper’s mother reached out to meet the child at a neutral location, and she thought it was going to be smooth sailing after that. But the young mother says Abuela has been AWOL since the disgraced rapper has been released.

Molina has continuously dragged her child’s father in the past for using their daughter as a “prop” and financially supporting his girlfriend, Jade’s, daughter instead of his own. This drag comes after 6ix9ine reportedly cashed out millions on multiple luxury cars after his surprise release.

The rapper claims Molina is using their child as a force of reconciliation and feels obliged to reach a custody agreement. Molina insists the child can see her grandmother but not her father citing her safety is at risk with her father now that his street credibility is completely tarnished following his cooperation with the Feds.

If Tekashi 6ix9ine didn’t fall into the high-risk category to contract COVID-19, he would’ve been out in August. But he’s carrying out the remaining four months of his sentence under house arrest