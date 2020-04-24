While other incarcerated celebs aren’t getting any leeway during the coronavirus pandemic, Tekashi 6ix9ine is counting his blessings after being granted home confinement for the remainder of his federal racketeering sentence. Now, the millennial Brooklyn rapper is asking the judge for one more favor; to let him shoot videos for his new music in his backyard.

According to motions filed by Tekashi’s legal team that was obtained by TMZ, 6ix9ine is seeking permission to film music videos. His probation officer has not objected to the request, so now his lawyers Lance Lazarro and Dawn Florio are awaiting a stamp of approval from federal Judge Paul Englemayer.

This is the same judge who gave Tekashi, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, a slap on the wrist in his racketeering case for cooperating with federal prosecutors. Englemayer is also the same judge who granted Hernandez the home confinement option due to the COVID-19 scare in the country’s jails and prisons.

6ix9ine signed a reported $10 million record deal in October of last year and it looks like the visuals from one of the most hated acts in Hip Hop will be coming to flat screens around the world in the very near future.

