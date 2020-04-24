Travis Scott partnered with Fortnite to deliver an astronomical experience for his fans and it was lit AF.

Over 12.3 million people were watching the virtual concert, which is an all-time record for the game as per Epic Games. The second highest virtual concert was Marshmello’s virtual performance in February 2019, drawing 10.7 million viewers.

La Flame’s virtual performance was available worldwide and the data from Epic Games doesn’t include additional views from Twitch and YouTube.

Travis Scott “performed” for about 15 minutes and it included renditions of fan-favorites like “Goosebumps,” “Highest in the Room,” and more.

Check out a clip from the performance below: