Tua Tagovailoa is now a member of the Miami Dolphins and Jalen Hurts is currently awaiting his new team, but both star quarterbacks are here to tell you Every Day is Gameday.

The two prospects team with Gillette to support the NFL Draft and to convey the message of committing your best effort, despite the ongoing pandemic.

“‘Every Day is Gameday’ is a mindset. It means working hard to do everything you can to improve yourself each day, which is the approach I’ve taken to get to this point and intend to continue as I pursue my NFL dream,” Tagovailoa said.

“You need determination to overcome obstacles. ‘Every Day is Gameday’ is about making every effort to be the best version of yourself both on and off the field, in whatever you are striving to achieve,” Hurts added.

