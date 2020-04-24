While sex crime cases and trials of celebrities have been making news headlines since the spawn of the #Metoo movement, the court of public opinion will open the flood gates for judgement in the case of Hip Hop mogul Russel Simmons after the release of On The Record, the HBO Max doc that chronicles the sexual assault allegations against the Def Jam co-founder.

The documentary, which is set to premiere on May 27, features Sil Lai Abrams and Sheri Sher, but the “headliner” of the HBO tel all is Drew Dixon, who claims she experienced “prolonged and aggressive sexual harassment” by Simmons.

Simmons, who is the older brother of DJ Run of the iconic rap trio Run-D.M.C., has denied all of the allegations against him.