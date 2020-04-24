Unfortunately for Miami rap icon Trick Daddy, the Slip ‘n Slide king’s arrest was caught on video and it reveals Miami/Dade Police discovering what is believed to be a small amount of cocaine.

The bodycam footage from Trick’s January arrest, which was obtained exclusively by TMZ, shows the “Naan” emcee being asked to step out of his car by officers. While searching his person, the police separated the cash in his pocket and a white, powdery substance began to fall out of one of the bills.

Trick Daddy was arrested and charged with driving under the influence and possession of cocaine. He was released on a $6,000 bond the same day.