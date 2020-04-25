Chris Cuomo spoke to Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms about Gov. Brian Kemp’s decision to reopen businesses across Georgia, amid coronavirus outbreaks. Her opposition to the governor’s decision caused her to receive racist messages.

Gov. Brian Kemp’s decided to open establishments all over Georgia state despite scientists warning it could cause another wave of COVID-19 outbreaks.

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms posted on Twitter a screenshot of a text message she received from an anonymous sender.

“FRM:ReOpen@Georgia.gov,” was on the first line of the 10 p.m. text. In the second line, it addressed the recipient as the n-word, and read “just shut up and RE-OPEN ATLANTA!”

“With my daughter looking over my shoulder, I received this message on my phone. I pray for you,” wrote Bottoms who ended the post with a quote from Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., “conscientious stupidity or sincere ignorance.”

Like the learder and queen she is the mayor posted then deleted this subliminal to racists on the internet.

The governor did not communicate with Bottoms about his decision to reopen although she insists they have a good relationship.

In Georgia, over 21,000 people were diagnosed with the coronavirus and 872 have died, according to the state’s Department of Public Health.

TMZ posted these photos from Georgia proving that social distancing is nearly impossible at service establishments.

