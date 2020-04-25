With the NFL Draft taking over TV from Thursday to Saturday, the league also held a massive fundraising campaign for COVID-19 relief efforts. The Draft-A-Thon has been seen across NFL social and digital platforms, along with coverage across the NFL and ESPN family of networks between April 23-25.



Donations cane made at NFL.com/RELIEF. The Draft-A-Thon will also pay tribute to healthcare workers, first responders and others on the frontline.



Hosted by the NFL Network’s RICH EISEN and DEION SANDERS, the Draft-A-Thon will feature a wide variety of athletes, celebrities, and personalities, including rising star D Smoke. The Black Habits rapper is one of several celebrities and NFL Legends who participated in congratulation messages to draft prospects. A native of Ingelwood, California, he is looking forward to the Rams returning to the area.



D Smoke also spoke on the expansion of the league to Inglewood with SoFi Stadium. The stadium will host Cam Akers and the Los Angeles Rams in the forthcoming season.



“Until recently, I lived 2 blocks from where the new So-fi stadium is being built. I remember one morning a couple years ago when they demolished what used to be the Hollywood Park race track,” D Smoke said. “I was excited to discover that it actually marked the beginning of a new era for Inglewood, one in which we’d have our own football team competing in our front yard. Each morning following that day, I watched the progress of the stadium’s construction as I made my short commute to teach Spanish at Hawkins high school on Hoover and 60th. As the stadium nears completion, the excitement in the city is tangible. I’m proud to be the one to help welcome the NFL to Inglewood. It’s only right.”



You can learn more about the Draft-A-Thon here.

