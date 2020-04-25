According to Forbes Magazine, Hip Hop mogul Kanye West’s bank account now has officially nine zeros.

The iconic fashion designer, producer and rapper provided documentation to the financial publication that proved his status that “confirm, based on our estimates, that his stake in Yeezy indeed makes him a billionaire. A bit over $1 billion, actually.”

This new financial milestone comes largely in part due to the Yeezy brand, which Yeezy owns 100%. He is still, however, indebted to to Adidas for a minimum five-year period as the sneaker giant manufactures, markets, and distributes the revolutionary kicks. The documents also showed that Yeezy netted $1.3 billion in 2019, which West’s agreement with Adidas provides him with 15% royalties on all Yeezy revenue.

Let’s not leave out his G.O.O.D. Music imprint, which is worth a reported $90 million. Ye’s economic situation now has put him in the company of Jay-Z, Oprah and Bill Gates. Now, you can’t tell him nothin’.

