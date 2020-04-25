The NFL’s Inspire Change platform and the Players Coalition have announced a $3,050,000 donation to markets that have been impacted by COVID-19. Those areas include Atlanta, Baltimore, Chicago, Detroit, Washington D.C., and the states of Florida and Louisiana.



COIVD-19 is documented to have disproportionately high rates of devastating impact within communities of color, specifically African American communities. As apart of the multi-year collaboration of NFL Players, clubs, and owners to address racial inequality and social injustice, the Players’ COALITION recommended the organizations to receive emergency donations.



“We know that during this difficult time, our minority and low-income communities are struggling disproportionately with the impact of COVID-19,” said Anquan Boldin, NFL Legend, Players Coalition co-founder, and Working Group member. “Communities in Detroit, Chicago, Baltimore and more are getting hit hard right now, and we want to do our part in ensuring these areas have even the basic needs. We are glad we can partner with the NFL to support the organizations who are on the ground providing for these families.”



“This is a difficult time for our nation, and it is important for us to continue to find ways to support those that need it most,” said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. “We have an opportunity to direct financial resources to the hardest hit populations. This pandemic is having a tragic effect on communities of color and through Inspire Change and our relationship with the Players Coalition, we are pleased to be able to help where we can.”



“It’s especially critical to provide extra support for our minority communities who don’t always have access to the basic necessities,” said Players Coalition Task Force member and Working Group member Kelvin Beachum. “We are thankful we can give to the hospitals and organizations in COVID-19 hot spots that are supporting our minority communities and fighting to save lives during this pandemic.”



To date, more than $50 million has been donated to support the COVID-19 relief by the NFL family.

