The Oklahoma Quarterback who led the Sooners to the College Football Playoffs is headed to the city of brotherly love. In the second round of the NFL draft, the Philadelphia Eagles drafted Jalen Hurts in what was a surprise to many.

Jalen Hurts was projected to go to the Pittsburgh Steelers in the second round but instead will play on the other side of Pennsylvania. The Steelers instead drafted Wide Receiver Chase Claypool. 4 picks later, the Eagles pounced on Hurts who will likely serve as a backup or possible third-string role behind Nate Sudfeld.

It was only one season ago that the Eagles sunk all their chips on their 2016 acquisition Carson Wentz who the Birds drafted second overall. In 2019, Wentz signed a 4-year $128 million extension with the Eagles, a clear message that Wentz was their franchise QB.

“We have shown how we feel about Carson by our actions, by the amount of picks we put into him, and we showed it by the contract extension,” said Eagles general manager Howie Roseman according to ESPN. “We believe this is the guy to lead us to our next Super Bowl championship. But for better or worse, we are QB developers.

Wentz has had a series of injuries from a torn ACL in 2017 to back and shoulder injuries as recent as last season. Wentz has also reportedly struggled in taking a leadership role in Philly in part due to the success Super Bowl LII MVP Nick Foles had with the franchise.

Welcome to the best football city in America brotha! https://t.co/CKAMNLO7mb — Carson Wentz (@cj_wentz) April 25, 2020