Jace Prescott, the middle of three brothers including Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, died on Thursday at the age of 31.

“It is with great sadness and support that we share the news of the passing of Jace Prescott today,” the Cowboys said in a statement on Thursday. “The loss of Tad and Dak’s brother is devastating. At this incredibly difficult time, the Prescott family asks only for prayers and respect for their privacy.”

Dak Prescott’s brother, Jace, died today at 31 years old, the Cowboys announced. pic.twitter.com/r8Dr4zWxLs — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 24, 2020

Jace played football for Northwestern State University from 2008-2010 as an offensive lineman. He was an all-city football player in high school and competed in track and field doing the shot put.

Jace was one of Dak’s biggest supporters, especially after their mother passed away in 2013 from colon cancer. Just last year, Dak shot a Campbell Soup commercial and during that time expressed his love and support for his brother.

Advertisement