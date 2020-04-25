Kobe Bryant passed before he could get to enjoy The Last Dance documentary-like the rest of us. Fortunately, there is a chance that Bryant might have been thinking about doing his own last ride.

Bryant had his own personal camera crew following the Los Angeles Lakers’ every move during the 2015-16 season, which was Kobe’s last in the NBA. According to ESPN’s Baxter Holmes, the crew had “unprecedented access” even beyond what the Lakers’ television partners were granted.

#TheLastDance is giving former Lakers strong flashbacks of Kobe Bryant's final season, which his own camera crew chronicled with unprecedented access. Sources say Kobe had watched edited material and provided feedback in the months before he passed. Story: https://t.co/LtcOXGGtWo — Baxter Holmes (@Baxter) April 24, 2020

Bryant hosted the ESPN+ show Details to break down basketball players’ talents. He won an Oscar for Best Animated Short Film in 2017 for “Dear Basketball” and also wrote books through his Granity Studios.

With all that Bryant did on and off the court, its a no brainer he would envision a narrative documentary of his final season as a Laker, especially with his grande final where he dropped 61 points. Hopefully Bryant’s documentary comes to us sooner than later.

