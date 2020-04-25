On this date in 2002, the front woman of legendary R&B/Hip Hop trio TLC, Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes was killed in an automobile crash in Honduras when he SUV swerved out of control ,discharging all four passengers in the vehicle. Lopes was the only fatality in the accident. She was 30 years old.

Left Eye was undoubtedly one of the major creative forces of the group. She was responsible for the group’s image, album titles, artwork, music videos, and received majority of the co-writing credits. The group received four Grammys for Best R&B album for CrazySexyCool in 1996, Best R&B Performance By Group With Vocals of “Creep” in 1996, Best R&B Album for Fan Mail in 2000, and Best R&B Performance By Group With Vocals for “Scrubs” in 2000.

Left Eye went on to pursue a short solo career, scoring two top ten singles for “Not Tonight” and “U Know What’s Up”, and a #1 UK single for “Never Be The Same Again”. Lisa is still the only TLC member to release a solo album.

The last moments of left Eye’s life was captured in a documentary titled The Last Days of Left Eye showing the artist’s last 27 days alive, which aired in May 2007.

