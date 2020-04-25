The initial auctions of #AllInChallenge by Fanatics executive chairman and Philadelphia 76ers partner Michael Rubin has closed. Auction experiences from Ciara & Russell Wilson, Yo Gotti, Dwyane Wade, and Timbaland generated a ton of money that will benefit COVID-19 relief.



Ciara and Russell Wilson’s offer to fly on a private jet to meet them for a double-date generated $240,000. The morning of 4/24, the bid was $32,000 but several last-minute bids in the afternoon brought the total auction tally to $240,000.

Yo Gotti’s offer on his platinum Rolex presidential watch and personal tour bus resulted in $190,000. On 4/14, the initial bid for Gotti’s #AllInChallenge started at $10,000 and increased exponentially over time.



Dwyane Wade’s offer to join him in Napa Valley to make wine at Wade Cellars during wine-harvesting season and have a meal with his family generated $60,000. The starting bid for the experience was $5,000 on 4/14, grew to $34,000 on the morning of 4/24 and the final bid drove the price up another $26,000.



Timbaland’s auction offer to work with the winner in the studio, help them record new music, enable them to pitch a song to a major artist and have dinner together resulted in $41,000. The experience received nearly 60 bids from music aficionados looking to collaborate with one of the pre-eminent producers in hip-hop.



Additional bids included the chance to get 2 courtside seats to watch the Celtics, receive Jayson Tatum’s game-worn jersey and Jordan shoes and have post-game dinner with Tatum generated $80,000. The experience to warm up with Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons before a game, watch the game courtside and play a game of 5-on-5 with Simmons coaching finished at $41,000 and the opportunity to sit in the NBA Draft War Room with Allan Houston and the Knicks executive brass resulted in $17,250.



Over a 10-day run, the #AllInChallenge generated $19.3 million dollars, which will be split equally between Meals on Wheels, No Kid Hungry and America’s Food Fund, launched by Leonardo DiCaprio & Laurene Powell Jobs to benefit Feeding America & World Central Kitchen.



Additional experiences are hitting the AllInChallenge website, with sweepstakes including Ariana Grande, Kevin Hart and more.