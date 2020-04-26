According to a report put out by ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski, the NBA is going to reopen practice facilities on May 1 in states that are easing their stay at home restrictions.

Beginning on May 1, the NBA is allowing teams to open their practice facilities to players in cities and states where local governments have eased stay-at-home orders, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 25, 2020

In states like Georgia, Pennsylvania, Idaho, and Oregon, where nonessential businesses are planning on reopening soon, players can return to team facilities for voluntary individual workouts. However, team workouts and activities will remain prohibited.

“As Georgia moves toward opening certain businesses — including gymnasiums — some players were asking their teams if they should consider traveling there to find a way to play. Organizations want players in safe/clean team environments, not a fitness center in suburban Atlanta,” Wojnarowski tweeted.

However, this does not mean the season will resume. According to Wojnarowski, the league is “still unsure on if/when it can play again.”

Advertisement

NBA's decision on opening practice facilities to players in markets where governments may be loosening stay-at-home orders doesn't mean a resumption of season is imminent. The NBA is still unsure on if/when it can play again. But getting players safely into gyms was a priority. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 25, 2020