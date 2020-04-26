According to a report put out by ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski, the NBA is going to reopen practice facilities on May 1 in states that are easing their stay at home restrictions.
In states like Georgia, Pennsylvania, Idaho, and Oregon, where nonessential businesses are planning on reopening soon, players can return to team facilities for voluntary individual workouts. However, team workouts and activities will remain prohibited.
“As Georgia moves toward opening certain businesses — including gymnasiums — some players were asking their teams if they should consider traveling there to find a way to play. Organizations want players in safe/clean team environments, not a fitness center in suburban Atlanta,” Wojnarowski tweeted.
However, this does not mean the season will resume. According to Wojnarowski, the league is “still unsure on if/when it can play again.”