Today in hip hop history, in 2002, 50 Cent released ‘Guess Who’s Back?’. It was a compilation of street hits from his past street releases and mixtapes.

However, it was this offering that would catapult Curtis Jackson into the broader public eye. Eventually the project would gain the attention of Eminem. His attorney/manager Paul Rosnberg, and Shady would utimately sign 50 Cent to Shady Records/Interscope and a now notorious career would be launched.

Released independently on Full Clip Records, “Guess Who’s Back” was the first ‘official’ release. It features production from Trackmasters, Clark Kent, Sha Money Xl, and more.

The project featured street anthems like, “Your Life’s On The Line”. It also had the controversial song, “Ghetto Qu’ran” which outlined street interactions in his native Queens, NY.

The album charted on Billboard setting up the G-Unit era and a lengthy career that continues today. 50 Cent would go on to release his mega Interscope debut, “Get Rich Or Die Tryin'” and become a top charting and live show sellout artist.