The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has now added more signs and symptoms for COVID-19.

Originally the symptoms included coughing, fever, and shortness of breath. The new symptoms include muscle pain, headache, shaking chills, sore throat, and loss of taste or smell. These symptoms appear 2 to 14 days after exposure to the virus.

They also added a rare sign typically seen among the elderly population—reddened eyes, pink eye or eye irritation and itching.

Many adults have reported a loss of taste or smell. There are so many reports of this symptom they had to add it to the original list.

“If you have a sudden change in taste or smell… this may be the initial marker, so you would not want to be spreading it,” said a CDC researcher.

The CDC warns that older adults over 50 and those with underlying, preexisting conditions such as diabetes, COPD, heart problems, HIV/AIDS, obesity, and asthma continue to be at high risk for COVID-19.

98% of people who test positive for COVID-19 recover after showing no symptoms or mild to moderate symptoms.

If you feel any of these symptoms, please stay home and self quarantine.