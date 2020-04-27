The Chicago Bulls have a new general manager. Marc Eversley is set to be the franchise’s first Black GM in team history.



Eversley will be leaving his role as senior Vice President of player personnel with the Philadelphia 76ers. He agreed to a late Sunday night deal to join new executive vice president of basketball operations Arturas Karnisovas as the new front office of the team, ESPN reports.



Eversley’s experience has led him through front office roles with the 76ers, Washington Wizards and Toronto Raptors. He also spent over a decade with Nike.

Sixers assistant GM Marc Eversley has agreed to a deal to become the Chicago Bulls new general manager, league sources tell ESPN. Eversley will join EVP of Basketball Operations Arturas Karnisovas to lead a reshaped front office. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 27, 2020