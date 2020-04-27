Chicago residents may be a little upset following this weekend’s antics, but it is safe to say, if their quarantine dates get pushed back, they know who to point fingers at.

This weekend, Chicago teenagers ignored the government’s stay at home orders due to a house party that held on the West Side of Chicago. Not only did teens disobey the stay at home orders but they also ignored orders to social distance themselves as viral footage shows the large group drinking, dancing, and standing amongst each other in the crowded area. In the video, you can hear one of the teens say, “You can’t even move in this b***h.”

Chicago mayor, Lori Lightfoot says, “I have seen the video which shows what appears to be a house party taking place inside a Chicago residence. While most Chicagoans are doing their part to prevent the spread of COVID-19, reckless actions like these threaten our public health and risk erasing the progress we have made. We will hold those responsible accountable.”

Governor J.B. Pritzker mentioned that all of the young adults who attended the weekend bash, have not only violated the trust of the stay at home orders, but they have violated the trust of their friends and family as he mentions just how easily the virus can spread to the next person unknowingly. “You’re literally putting everyone around you in danger. You are. They are putting you in danger. And, very importantly, all of those people are putting their families and their friends who are not there with them in danger,” Pritzker began. “You’ll go home. You’ll feel fine. And you might give it to people at home. You’ll see your friends, you’ll feel fine, you give it to one of your friends, or more, and then you are a spreader of COVID-19. The whole purpose of social distancing, of wearing masks, of staying at home, in fact, is that we don’t want to spread this to our loved ones or to others in the community.

The Chicago Police Department is working to hold those who attended the party, “accountable.” Moving forward, Mayor Lightfoot has tweeted, “Residents can anonymously submit a tip about house parties at http://cpdtip.com, and CPD will shut them down immediately. The fewer people who comply with the “Stay At Home” Order, the sicker our residents will get, and the harder it will be for us to recover.”