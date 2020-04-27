Complain about his flow, but DaBaby is back on top of the Billboard 200. His new album Blame It on Baby has hit No. 1, becoming his second, after a first week run of 124,000 equivalent album units.



The album as released on April 17 on SouthCoast/Interscope records. The total from the album is a combination of 110,000 streams, 12,000 sales, and 3,000 in track equivalent units.



The album bumps The Weeknd out the top spot on the Billboard 200, where he held for four straight weeks. DaBaby’s last album, Kirk, also hit the top spot after its September 2019 release.

Blame It On Baby features Ashanti, Megan Thee Stallion, Future, and more and was released in just a week after it was formally announced. The album was released alongside Westside Gunn’s Pray for Paris.



The album is the eighth straight week for an R&B/ Hip-Hop title to hold down the top spot. Aside from DaBaby and The Weeknd, Lil Baby’s My Turn and Lil Uzi Vert’s Eternal Atake also were at the top.