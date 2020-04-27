Former Buccaneers quarterback Jamies Winston has his new football home, joining the New Orleans Saints. Winston will now back up Drew Brees and will be on a one year deal, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport details.

Saints did sign a QB today: Taysom Hill. Saints are signing Hill to a two-year deal that really is a one-year extension of the first-round, $4.6 million contract tender they gave him in March, per source. But Hill is tied to Saints through 2021 season. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 26, 2020

The signing is somewhat of a shock, placing Winston in a backup role but also with a division rival. It is also intriguing for football fans as Brees is now entering the final seasons of his career.



Rapoport details Winston turned down a deal that was more lucrative in order to come to New Orleans and “learn from some of the best.”



Also in New Orleans, Taysome Hill, another quarterback on the roster, inked a two-year, $21 million deal with the Saints. During his time in New Orleans, he has operated as a Swiss Army knife, filling in and playing in skill positions throughout the year.

As you may have heard, Winston’s old job in Tampa has been snatched up by a guy you may have heard of.