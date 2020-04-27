Kodak Black has been extremely active on while in prison. The “Roll In Peace” rapper was arrested at last year’s Rolling Loud festival. Since then he has been sentenced 46 months in prison after taking a plea deal. While in prison, the Florida rapper has been extremely vocal. He expressed the unfair treatment he encounter earlier this year. His mother even enlisted Travon Martin’s lawyer to prevent any continuation of the horrid treatment.

After a back a forth with NBA Youngboy earlier this month, young Kodak is back on the gram. He recently reached out to Nas via IG for a collaboration. According to the 22-year-old rapper, he sent the Rap legend a new track.

“Greetings King! I Got This Song I Need You On,” said Kodak. I Said Please Homie! Whenever You Get A Chance Listen To It & Jump On It Fam.”

Whether or not the Illmatic rapper will adhere to Kodak’s request is unknown. It would be interesting. Nas recently confirmed that he is working with Multi-Grammy winning producer, Hit-Boy on a new project.

Following the NFL Draft this past weekend, Kodak Black had some suggestions for the Cleveland Browns as well. The “Zeze” rapper wants the Browns to get rid of their current quarterback, Baker Mayfield, and replace him with the reigning NFL MVP, Lamar Jackson. There is no way the Ravens are giving up Lamar Jackson following his breakout season.

In addition, he suggests that Baltimore should sign Antonio Brown as well, where he can team up with his cousin, Marquis “Hollywood” Brown. It looks like Kodak wants an All-Star team of Florida natives. Both Jackson and Hollywood played in the same Pop Warne league while growing up in Florida.