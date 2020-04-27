Lil Durk made a nice gesture Friday and donated some warm meals to the brave staff at Chicago’s Rush Hospital.

The rapper came through with and distributed meal boxes from his manager’s restaurant, PHLAVZ Restaurant.

In addition to the meals that were dropped off, the restaurant made 100 meals for the workers to pick up late Friday night.

Lil Durk, who now lives in Atlanta, wanted to do something generous as he keeps his family and hometown in his thoughts during the COVID-19 pandemic. “Everyone back home has been in my thoughts, especially those doing something for the community and all the neighborhood heroes. I thought about all the first responders putting their lives on the line to help out and it inspired me, so I took a jet back to Chicago to show my thanks.”

It’s nice to see celebs give back to the people during this time in need.