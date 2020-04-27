Notable political figures continue to align in support behind former Vice President Joe Biden as Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi has extended her endorsement



Pelosi is the leader of the Democratic Party in Congress and brings additional support behind the Biden ticket, with the aim of replacing President Trump in November 2020.



“Elections are about the future. Now more than ever we need a forward-looking, battle-tested leader who will fight for the people,” said in a video.



Pelosi would also state Biden is “a leader who is the personification of hope and courage, values, authenticity and integrity.



You can see the full announcement below.

.@JoeBiden has fought for our health care, for our families & for our children’s future.



To his work, Joe brings values & integrity. He is a voice of reason & resilience who will fight #ForThePeople. Today, I am proud to endorse him for President of the United States. -NP pic.twitter.com/Qdc9vTgWHP — Nancy Pelosi (@TeamPelosi) April 27, 2020