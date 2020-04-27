Three the hard way heading to Roc Nation Sports

Lonzo, LaMelo, and LiAngelo Ball will all sign with Jay-Z’s Roc Nation Sports, according to LaMelo’s manager Jermaine Jackson.

“This was a family decision,” Jackson told ESPN’s Jonathan Givony. “This is now an extended family. They put together a beautiful game plan with Jay-Z. The basketball game is about to change. They are going to create something totally new.

The Ball brothers will join names like Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving in being repped by Jay’s agency.

Roc Nation will handle marketing for the three Ball brothers, and Raymond Brothers will act as their primary agent. One of the first tasks that Roc Nation will be dealing with is LaMelo’s upcoming sneaker deal. LaMelo is a projected top-three pick in this upcoming NBA Draft.

No word yet to how LaVar Ball feels about his son’s new situations. Surely he will let us know how he feels about it very soon.