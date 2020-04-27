Tory Lanez has been dubbed an essential worker after hosting one of the most lit daily Instagram live sessions.

It consisted of outlandish twerk contests and star-studded guest appearances from the likes of Drake, Justin Bieber, Young Thug. His five-minute interview with Drizzy broke a record for garnering more than 300,000 viewers.

Quarantine Radio is addicting and it led many to think if Tory has a bright future on radio. “MTV offered me something like a little 30-minute segment, but I don’t know what I want to do,” he reveals to Billboard. “But I want it to be something that the fans decide. If I end up coming up with an idea for it, hopefully, it’ll be on MTV.”

The Toronto emcee is fresh off the release of New Toronto 3 and he’s officially a free agent. He’s pretty optimistic about it because this latest project is his most commercially successful rap effort. “It’s a mixtape. I don’t even know how!” he said of the success of the EP. “I didn’t promote it. I put out the cover to it like a week before it came out. I thought it was gonna sell like 10,000.”

Tory Lanez also revealed that he received life-changing offers from record labels but he isn’t in a rush because he already owns his masters and publishing. “To be 100 percent, there’s so many labels offering me so much money — like millions of dollars,” says Lanez. “I’ve gotten offers that are life-changing offers, but I don’t care. I already own my masters and publishing and everything. So I don’t see any reason to give that to somebody else.”