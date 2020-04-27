A Tulane University Guard who recently declared for the NBA draft was charged for murder on Sunday.

Teshaun Hightower spent Saturday in a Henry County jail cell and in a Sunday court appearance was officially charged with the murder of 24-year-old Devante Long. There is six suspects total, five are in custody according to police.

According to ESPN, the shooting that Hightower is allegedly involved in occurred on the morning of April 8. Ten days after the shooting, Hightower declared for the NBA draft. A week after declaring, he was arrested.

The 22-year-old alleged shooter had one year left of college eligibility, but after averaging 15 points and 4 rebounds for Tulane, the former Georgia Bulldog decided to take his shot at the NBA.

Had he not been drafted, the 6’5 guard could have returned to Tulane to finish his last year of eligibility, but that is no longer the case now that Tulane has dismissed him from the team.

A trial date has not yet been set for Hightower.