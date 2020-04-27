Condolences go out to Ty Dolla $ign who is mourning his late grandmother, affectionately called “goggie.”



“My goggie passed this morning,” Ty wrote on Instagram. “With out her there would be no me ! Thank ya for everything from just being my grandma helping raise us letting me have the back room at the house for my studio and playing my music at all times of night and day trynna find my sound to giving me your room when @jailynncrystal was born and helping me get on my feet !”



“I can go on for hours about how great of a soul u r and how much of a impact u made on so many of us ! I love u and will hold u close in my heart forever,” he added.



You can see the post below.

